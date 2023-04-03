BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Legendary former Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight has returned home after being hospitalized over the weekend with an illness, his family confirmed Monday.

Knight’s son Pat posted a statement confirming the hospitalization and providing updates around 3 p.m. to his father’s website. In it, Pat said that his father was hospitalized over the weekend and has since been released.

“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” the message read.

In the post, Knight’s family asked for privacy during this time.

“He is cared for and resting at home in good hands,” the post read. “Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

It was not specified exactly how long Knight was in the hospital or which illness he was being treated for.