TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Simon Gregersen struck out six of the 10 outs he recorded to close out Indiana State’s 11-8 win over Iowa to win the Terre Haute Regional championship Sunday night and earn a berth in the super regionals.

Indiana State (44-15) knocked Iowa into the elimination round with a 7-4 win Saturday night and the Hawkeyes earned the rematch by out-lasting North Carolina 6-5 in 13 innings earlier Sunday.

Blake Guerin homered in the fourth inning to put Iowa in front 5-4 and Michael Seegers, who hit an RBI triple in the 13th inning to beat the Tar Heels, padded the lead with an RBI single.

The Sycamores used a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice to score two runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 6. ISU added two more in the sixth on another fielder’s choice and a bases-loaded walk.

Brennen Dorighi singled with the bases loaded in the sixth to get Iowa within one, but Keegan Watson put the game out of reach with a three-run home run in the seventh.

Jacob Pruitt (2-1) worked an inning of relief to earn the win for Indiana State. Gregersen was credited with a save. Cade Obermueller (2-1) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks for Iowa (44-16) and took the loss.