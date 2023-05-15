For the first time since 2011, IU softball has made the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers went 42-16 in the regular season, including an 18-5 record in Big Ten play.

“Being on a team that’s going to the women’s college world series, growing up watching that and now being a part of that has been surreal,” sophomore P/INF Brianna Copeland said.

Indiana fell short in the Big Ten Tournament, but earned an automatic bid to the Knoxville regional, hosted by the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Hoosiers’ resume for an at-large bid was boosted by a 23-game winning streak that spanned from March 5 to April 7.

On that run, the team found its identity.

“We score a ton of runs. And we drive in a ton of runs,” head coach Shonda Stanton said. “When we put up big innings, or score first, or answer back, and extend leads, we can win a lot of ball games.”

IU reached the in-season milestone to cap off a milestone in the history books: the 2023 campaign is Indiana softball’s 50th season.

The Hoosiers take on Louisville softball to begin regional play on Friday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m.