Indiana reaches .500 with a close win over Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 25: Michael Penix Jr #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs with the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix bounced back from a poor start to the season, throwing for 373 yards and rushing for a touchdown to lead Indiana to a narrow 33-31 win at Western Kentucky.

Indiana’s offense played a well-rounded game, scoring on six straight possessions.

Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr racked up 109 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns and kicker Charles Campbell made all four of his field goals, the longest from 48 yards out.

Receivers Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot recorded 98 and 94 yards respectively on the night.

The Hilltoppers put up a fight, playing a no-huddle approach late. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe entered the game as the nation’s leading passer. He completed 31-of-44 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hoosiers will play No. 6 Penn State in a nationally televised contest next Saturday night.