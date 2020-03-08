Indiana, Purdue, and the NCAA Tournament bubble

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Archie Miller condescendingly compared NCAA Tournament bracketology shows to Sesame Street after his Hoosiers blew a seven point lead with less than seven minutes to play on Senior Day at Assembly Hall against No. 24 Wisconsin, Saturday afternoon.

CBS4’s Dave Griffiths analyzes Miller’s argument, compares it to Matt Painter’s reaction to being on the tournament bubble, and breaks down how Miller’s thoughts on what makes a deserving NCAA team could also benefit the Boilermakers.

