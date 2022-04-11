INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are on the clock! Lin Dunn and company have four top-ten picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft. The front office is hopeful tonight’s selections will get the team back in the playoffs and snap at five-season drought.

Round One

Selection #2: NaLyssa Smith – Forward

The 6’4″ power forward from Baylor is one of five players in the country who averaged more than 20 points and 11 rebounds this season – 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds in 35 games.

Smith is an excellent defender and post player, with the accolades to prove it. This season alone, she was named the Katrina McClain Award winner as country’s best power forward and the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Baylor won their 12th consecutive Big 12 Championship this season.

Selection #4: Emily Engstler – Forward, Louisville

Engstler has been referred to as one of the most disruptive players in college basketball by her head coach Jeff Walz, Rebecca Lobo, and more.

This season, the Syracuse transfer averaged 11.9 points and 9.4 rebounds with 93 steals, 77 assists and 61 blocks.

Selection #6: Lexie Hull – Guard, Stanford

The NCAA champion averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in her career. Hull also helped lead Stanford to two regular-season Pac-12 titles and three conference tournament wins.

A true shooting guard, she joins a group of shooters in Kelsey Mitchell and more.

Selection #10: Queen Egbo – Center, Baylor

Rounding out the first round picks, Queen Egbo becomes Dunn’s third big selected.

This season, the 6’3″ senior averaged 11 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, making her the second best rebounder on the team, behind her college-turned-pro teammate NaLyssa Smith.

Round Two

Selection #20: Destanni Henderson – Guard, South Carolina

Henderson was huge in South Carolina’s second championship win last week. She led the Gamecocks with 26 points and shot 50% from 3pt range.

Henderson also got it done on defense against UConn, holding Huskies star Paige Bueckers to 14 points.

Round Three

Selection #25: Ameysha Williams-Holliday – Center, Jackson State

The 6’4″ center was the SWAC Player of the Year after the 2022 season. In her three years at Jackson state, she averaged 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. being named to the All-SWAC and All-Defensive team each year. She was also named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The three-time All-SWAC and All-Defensive team player is the first HBCU player selected in the WNBA Draft since 2002.

Selection #34: Ali Patberg – Guard, Indiana

The 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball from Columbus North High School is staying in Indiana!

Patberg averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season, her seventh in the NCAA. She also helped turn around the Indiana women’s basketball program, sending the team to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.