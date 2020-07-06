Indiana Fever delay trip to Florida for new WNBA season

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever has delayed its trip to Bradenton, Florida for the WNBA season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will wait at least five days before traveling and expects to arrive later in the week.

The WNBA is planning on playing a 22-game season with a full playoffs from late July to October at the IMG Academy. Teams will also hold training camps there.

Seven out of 137 players league-wide tested positive for the coronavirus. Players who test positive will self-isolate until they have completed public health protocols and are cleared by a doctor.