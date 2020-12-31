Indiana escapes Penn State in overtime, 87-85

BLOOMINGTON – A final-minute, fade-away jumper courtesy of Rob Phinisee propelled Indiana to an 87-85 win over Penn State, Wednesday night inside Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) snap a two-game skid with the victory and earn their first conference win of the season. Leading the way was Trayce Jackson-Davis with 21 points. In total, five from IU scored in double figures, including Al Durham (18), Armaan Franklin (16), Phinisee (11), and Trey Galloway (10).
Next up, Indiana hosts Maryland Monday at 8:00 p.m.