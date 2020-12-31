THE BIG GAME Sponsored By Shelbourne Knee Center
Indiana escapes Penn State in overtime, 87-85

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 19: Armaan Franklin #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers brings the ball up court during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON – A final-minute, fade-away jumper courtesy of Rob Phinisee propelled Indiana to an 87-85 win over Penn State, Wednesday night inside Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) snap a two-game skid with the victory and earn their first conference win of the season. Leading the way was Trayce Jackson-Davis with 21 points. In total, five from IU scored in double figures, including Al Durham (18), Armaan Franklin (16), Phinisee (11), and Trey Galloway (10).

Next up, Indiana hosts Maryland Monday at 8:00 p.m.

