Indiana Athletics to be at full capacity for upcoming fall sports season

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 21: The Indiana Hoosiers run onto the field in support of Coy Cronk #54 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Fans will be back in Bloomington to cheer on the Hoosiers this fall.

The Indiana Athletic Department announced late Friday afternoon it will allow full fan capacity for football and all other fall sports this season.

“This is one of the most exciting days for our department and for me personally as we announce our plans to welcome our fans back this fall,” said IU Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “I cannot thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding while we have followed the advice of the medical professionals to protect the safety and health of everyone during the pandemic.”

The Hoosiers’ football team opens up the home portion of its schedule at Memorial Stadium with a non-conference game against Idaho on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m.

IU will also host Cincinnati, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Minnesota this season.

“We are counting down the days until we see our stands full of Hoosier fans again,” Dolson said.

Details of specific COVID-19 protocols for IU athletic events are still being finalized.