INDIANAPOLIS – A major race will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2014.

IMS will host the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on the weekend of Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, 2023. It’s the headline event of a full weekend of IMSA racing dubbed the “IMSA Battle on the Bricks.”

The IMSA WeatherTech Championship will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. Other events include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 16, described as a “four-hour, bumper-to-bumper traffic jam of production-based race cars.”

Other IMSA-sanctioned single-car series for that weekend will be announced at a later date.

The “Battle on the Bricks” will take place on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

IMS is promising “unparalleled” fan access to the garage area during the weekend. Fans will also be able to camp in the IMS infield.

The IMSA championship event was last held at IMS in 2014. IMSA is slated to return to the track in 2024 and 2025 for longer endurance races.