IMS Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies after battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Jenkins, veteran radio and television broadcaster and a former “Voice of the 500,” died Monday at age 73 after a battle with cancer, according to officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jenkins was inducted into the IMS Hall of Fame in 2019 after five decades on the IMS Radio Network, where he served several positions, including chief announcer from 1990 through 1998.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of legendary motorsports broadcaster Bob Jenkins.



He will be truly missed by race fans around the world.



Bob was one of the kindest, most genuine people anyone could meet, and his legacy will live forever. https://t.co/Zkzt6aGHLY — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 9, 2021

According to a release from IMS, Jenkins was a colon cancer survivor in the 1980s and retired from television in 2012 to care for his wife, Pam, who had her own cancer battle. She passed away that October. In February of 2021, Jenkins revealed he had been diagnosed with two malignant tumors behind his right temple.

“With an easygoing, friendly style that mirrored his personality, the beloved and respected Jenkins anchored NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on television and was a frequent contributor to the public address system at IMS. Jenkins also was a frequent master of ceremonies at ‘500’-related functions, including the Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration,” IMS officials said in a release.

Officials added: “If there was a form of motorsports on U.S. television, Jenkins likely was involved with it at some point in his career.”