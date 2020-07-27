IMS adds 4th IndyCar race to season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host a fourth IndyCar Series race this year.

The Harvest Grand Prix will now become a doubleheader weekend with a race on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3.

The first IndyCar race at IMS this season was the GMR Grand Prix won by Scott Dixon on NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 weekend on July 4. The second will be the 104th Indianapolis 500 on August 23.

The Harvest GP was one of three events made into doubleheaders. The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host two races August 8 and 9, while Gateway near St. Louis will host two August 29 and 30.

The new races replace the Grand Prix of Portland and the doubleheader weekend at Laguna Seca in California. Both races were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

IndyCar has already held doubleheaders at Road America in Wisconsin and Iowa Speedway.

“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.

The IndyCar season still stands at 14 races.