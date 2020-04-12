IHSAA’s all-time scoring leader Jackie Young talks pro career, 2020 WNBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In 2016, Jackie Young surpassed Damon Bailey to become the state’s all-time scoring leader across Indiana High School Basketball. She ended her high school career with 3,268 points.



Also in 2016, Young was named the Naismith Player of the Year and the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year before taking her talents to the University of Notre Dame, where she won a national championship in 2018.



Nine days later, Young was picked number one overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.



“I was blessed to be able to walk across the stage last year. You work for your whole life to be able to walk across the stage and just hear your name,” Young told CBS4’s JoJo Gentry.



The coronavirus pandemic has put the 2020 WNBA season on hold, but the draft will go on virtually April 17. This year’s format is hard for players, like Young, to imagine.



“To have to do that at home…It’s going to be different,” she said.



As a rookie last season, Young started all 34 games for the Aces, and averaged about 7 points and 5 assists per game.



She hopes to build on last year’s performance from home in Princeton, Indiana, where she says she is finding ways to complete workouts without a gym.



“It’s just trying to figure out how to live a different lifestyle,” Young said. “I think this might be the longest I’ve been home for a while. So, it’s been nice to just be able to stay at home with them. Just hang out like we did in the old days.”

