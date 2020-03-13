IHSAA postpones boys basketball tourney

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IHSAA has postponed the boys state basketball tournament a day after commissioner Bobby Cox announced the tourney would continue with limited spectators.

“Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled,” the organization wrote in a statement. “Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.”

The regional round was schedule for Saturday with the semi-state and state final rounds to follow in subsequent weeks.

The girls state gymnastics finals will continue as planned at Worthen Arena on Ball State’s campus on Saturday afternoon with no fans in attendance.