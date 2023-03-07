INDIANAPOLIS – Just call it “Will Ferrell Week” in Indianapolis.

The comedian and actor made headlines locally when fans spotted him in the parking lot of the Beech Grove Walmart on Sunday night. Another viewer saw him at a south side Waffle House.

But the “Semi-Pro” star’s appearance at Monday night’s Indiana Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was hard to miss.

Ferrell revved up the crowd before tipoff. Rapper and actor 50 Cent pushed him onto the court in a race car.

Before the game, Ferrell threw up a few shots. The Pacers posted a video on Twitter showing the star nailing one from deep.

Actor Will Ferrell waves to the fans as he sits in a race car pushed by Rapper 50 Cent before an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Actor Will Ferrell shouts to fans before an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Actor Will Ferrell shakes hands with Rapper 50 Cent before an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The team posted another video of Ferrell in the locker room next to coach Rick Carlisle. He asked Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, who didn’t play in Monday’s game because of a sore left hip, if he wanted a beer.

“I’m good,” Nesmith said with a chuckle. “I appreciate the offer, though.”

Ferrell took the mic before the game to fire up the crowd.

“I need everyone up! Let’s go, Pacers!” Ferrell said.

He also tried to pump up the fans going into the fourth quarter as the team tried to top the playoff-bound Philadelphia 76ers, currently third in the Eastern Conference.

“What do we think of the Pacers?” Ferrell yelled into the mic.

In addition to Ferrell and 50 Cent, other big names in attendance included Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and legendary receiver (and current receivers coach) Reggie Wayne.

It wasn’t quite enough to help the Pacers to come out with the “W.” Despite scoring a season-high 143 points and getting 40 from star Tyrese Haliburton, the Blue and Gold lost to Philly 147-143.