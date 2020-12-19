How we see it: Texans at Colts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II #23 celebrates an interception in the end zone against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4

CBS4 Playoff push: This has to be the primary talking point moving forward, and it gets less complicated as long as the Colts keep taking care of their business. And that means winning.

Heading into the second meeting in three weeks with the Texans, Indy (9-4) sits as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and has an 89% chance of reaching the postseason and a 39% chance of taking the AFC South away from the Tennessee Titans (9-4). Sweep Houston, and the playoff odds bounce to 95%. But settle for a seasonal split, and they drop to 68% with two games remaining.

If you’re into scoreboard watching Sunday, pay particular attention to the Titans’ meeting with Detroit (5-8) in Nashville, Miami (8-5) playing at home against New England (6-7) and the Ravens (8-5) entertaining Jacksonville (1-12) in Baltimore.

Follow similar offensive plan: It’s taken the better part of the season, but the Colts finally seem to have found their offensive identity. They’ve made a more concerted attempt at getting T.Y. Hilton involved in the passing game, especially early, and they’ve decided Jonathan Taylor should be the workhorse in the run game.

Finally.

Over the last three games, Hilton’s presence and productivity have been undeniable: 17 catches, 277 yards, all four of his TDs. In consecutive wins over the Texans and Raiders, Philip Rivers has gone to him early. Hilton has 10 catches for 165 yards and three TDs on 14 first-half targets.

Hilton’s return to form has allowed the rest of the receiving options to assume their normal roles. Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, the tight ends and running backs are able to be complementary threats, not primary options. And that’s a good thing.

At the risk of boring you with Hilton’s routine exploitation of the Texans’ secondary, here’s his 18-game bottom line against Houston: 98 receptions, 1,732 yards and 11 TDs. He’s been an absolute beast in Houston, but hardly a non-factor in eight meetings in Indy with 41 catches, 586 yards and three TDs. He’s cracked the 100-yard mark three times versus the Texans in Indy.

Taylor, meanwhile, is flashing a strong closing kick as well. He’s rushed for at least 90 yards in each of his last three games and is coming off a career-best 150 yards and two TDs against the Raiders. It’s no coincidence that type of productivity has come with a heavier workload. He’s had at least 20 carries three times this season, including twice in the last three games.

Feed the veteran wideout. Feed the rookie running back.

By the way, Houston’s defense is vulnerable on both fronts: 31st against the run (152.3 yards per game allowed) and 24th against the pass (254.3). The Texans rank in the middle of the pack with 31 sacks but have lacked breakout plays. They’re last in the NFL in total takeaways (8) and interceptions (3).

Houston might have hit rock bottom in last Sunday’s 36-7 blowout loss to Chicago. J.J. Watt described it as “embarrassing.’’ The Texans also lost another of their top defenders, safety Justin Reid with a hand injury.

Contain Watson: With any other team and in any other season, Deshaun Watson would be getting MVP buzz. He ranks 2nd in the NFL in yards (3,761), 1st in yards per attempt (8.7) and 4th with a 109.4 passer rating. He has 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He’s suffered just one interception in his last eight games, and that was Kenny Moore II’s takeaway from Brandin Cooks two weeks ago that snapped Watson’s streak of 237 passes without an interception.

Even though the Texans are no threat to reach the playoffs, Watson is more than capable of impeding the Colts’ journey. He’s that good.

Consider the meeting in Houston. The Indy defense tied a season-high with 5 sacks, including one by Justin Houston for a sack, but Watson avoided another 4 or 5 sacks with his elusiveness in the pocket. He routinely shrugged off pressure and made plays down the field.

Two weeks ago, the Texans’ receiving corps was short-handed. All Watson did was pry 100-yard games out of Keke Coutee (eight catches, 141 yards) and Chad Hansen (five for 101). Entering the game, Coutee had six catches for 38 yards. It was Hansen’s first appearance of the season.

Yeah, Watson is that good.

Contain Watt: Like with Watson, that’s easier said than done. Even though the Texans’ defense has been a dumpster fire, Watt still can wreck a game. It only takes a handful of plays.

Two weeks ago, the Colts were without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo and backup Le’Raven Clark suffered a season-ending Achilles injury five plays into the opening drive. Third-string left tackle Chaz Green was a weak link the Texans exploited for 2 sacks, one by Watt.

The good news is Castonzo is back after missing the first meeting with a sprained right knee – he missed just that one game – and the offensive line is exponentially better with him at left tackle.

The bad news is Watt still is can be a force if either Castonzo or right tackle Braden Smith suffer a temporary lapse. He leads Houston with 5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss.

Buckner’s status: The health of DeForest Buckner bears monitoring. He didn’t practice Friday after suffering an ankle injury in Thursday’s practice, and the Colts’ defense simply isn’t the same without him at tackle.

Buckner missed the Nov. 29 game with Tennessee after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Titans piled up 45 points, 449 total yards and 229 rushing yards, all season highs.

He returned the next week at Houston and – Presto! – the defense regained its bite. Buckner was a game-long force on the interior with four tackles, 2 sacks and another QB hit.

It’s also worth pointing out the Colts’ D was without linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Khari Willis at Houston.

Welcome back, Rigo: On a personal note, it’ll be great to see Rigoberto Sanchez trot out of the tunnel. He’s back after having a cancerous tumor removed Dec. 1.

On a personal note, it’ll be great to see Rigoberto Sanchez trot out of the tunnel. He’s back after having a cancerous tumor removed Dec. 1. And the winner is: Colts 31, Texans 23. We should find out whether the collective competitive DNA of Watson and Watt is enough to keep the Texans from going quietly into the offseason. The Colts have swept Houston just once in the last five seasons (2017), but need a second win in three weeks to strengthen their playoff push. Ideally, jump out early and see just how much fight is left in the Texans.

