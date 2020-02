INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – He was coming off an ultra-productive junior season at North Carolina State. It was time for Nyheim Hines to take that next step in his football career.

He was the multi-purpose talent with world-class speed who led the ACC by averaging 143.6 all-purpose yards per game, and was a three-way TD machine during his career – rushing, punt returns, kick returns – who decided to leave school early.