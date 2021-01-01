Hilton hopes his quarterback returns next year

This is a 2020 photo of T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton knows his contract runs out at season’s end, meaning Sunday’s regular season finale with Jacksonville could be his last game with the team. The nine-year veteran isn’t thinking about it.

“No, not at all,” said Hilton. “Go out there and play my game, and whatever happens, happens.”

Hilton’s always said he wants to retire as Colt, and it doesn’t sound like that has changed.

“No, not at all. It’s in God’s hands so what’s for me is for me so nobody can take that away. We’ll see.”

Hilton’s numbers have grown as has his comfort level with new quarterback Philip Rivers, who also happens to have a contract that runs out once the Colts are done. If it were up to Hilton, Rivers should be back.

“Absolutely, to me he’s come in and done a tremedous job and got us in a great position, so it would be dumb for him not to be here.”

The Colts need to beat the Jaguars Sunday, and have either Tennessee, Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami lose to make the playoffs, and extend Hilton’s tenure with the Colts, where he’s 3rd all-time on the receiving yards list behind Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.