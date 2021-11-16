Scecina football celebrates historic win over Lafayette Central Catholic

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2011 and 2012, Scecina faced Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class 1A championship. The Crusaders were knocked off by the Knights in each title game.

On Friday, Scecina had the last laugh as they met their rivals for the first time in a decade, defeating LCC 34-13 in 2A regionals.

Everyone on the sidelines was elated, and the players agreed the key to the win was full-team execution.

“It just felt really good because no one thought we were going to win,” said senior tailback DeQuan Stennis. “Everybody worked for this.”

Stennis shined in the win, rushing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The defense played their hearts out, led by juniors Tamir Woods and Mason Beriault.

Longtime head coach Ott Hurrle took a moment to reflect postgame and let his team know what it meant to the program.

“It felt so good to finally get that win. I’ve been waiting a long time,” said Hurrle. “I just wanted them to understand how important this is for our alumni too.”

Scecina alumni chipped in for buses, dinners, lights for the field, and more to help the Crusaders prepare for another shot at a state title. The team grasped the importance of the win and were honored to help bring that win back for their coach.

“He told us we had two more chances to get a ring,” said quarterback Aidan Ray. “We’re not taking that for granted.”

The Crusaders will face Evansville Mater Dei on Friday night in the 2A semistates at Beech Grove High School, marking their first semistate matchup since 2017.