Roncalli dominates en route to 4A championship

Roncalli lifts the trophy after defeating Hobart 49-7 for the IHSAA Class 4A state title. (WTTV Wes Woodward)

INDIANAPOLIS – Roncalli’s Aiden Leffler threw 5 touchdowns and Kyle Lockard caught 3 as the Rebels beat Hobart easily 49-7 for the class 4A state championship on Friday.

It’s Roncalli’s 10th state football title, joining Bishop Chatard, Cathedral and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers as the only schools to reach the double-digit mark.

Leffler’s 5 TD passes came on the Rebels’ first 6 possessions of the game and tied the record for most in 4A championship game history. Lockard’s 3 TD catches also tied a record as did the 42-point margin of victory.

Leffler (12 of 16 for 200 yards) threw 4- and 17-yard touchdowns to Michael Gallagher and Lockard in the first quarter. He then connected with Cole Beckman and Lockard for scores of 50 and 15 in the second for a 28-0 halftime lead. He found Lockard for the third time for 51-yards in the third.

Baron Huebler (159 yards on 36 carries) added a two-yard touchdown run and Dominic Brown returned a kickoff 91-yards for a TD after the Brickies’ only score.

It was Hobart’s 12th appearance in the state finals, but first since 1996.