Mt. Vernon routs Northridge for class 4A state championship

INDIANAPOLIS – One state finals appearance for Mt. Vernon. One state championship.

The Marauders beat Northridge 45-14 in the class 4A state title game Saturday evening in both schools’ first trip to championship weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mt. Vernon raced out to a 20-0 lead on a Keagan LaBelle 24-yard touchdown run, a Gehrig Slunaker to George Burhenn 11-yard TD pass and an Ashden Gentry 59-yard interception return for TD.

The Raiders got on the scoreboard with a Tagg Gott to Jethro Hochstetler 23-yard TD before the Marauders ran off four straight touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Mt. Vernon finished on a 14-game win streak after dropping its season opener to Noblesville.

It was a milestone win for Marauders’ head coach Vince Lidy. He became the fifth head coach to win a state championship in his first year after taking over this offseason for Mike Kirschner, who left for Warren Central.

Lidy also is part of only the third father-son combo to win a state title joining Bud and Kevin Wright and John and Nick Hart. Lidy’s father, John won two championships leading Castle.

Vince played on his dad’s 1994 championship team, winning the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award.