INDIANAPOLIS – Lutheran beat Adams Central 35-28 on Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium for the school’s third straight class 1A state football championship.

The win is the Saints’ 43rd consecutive victory and their third straight over the Flying Jets in the final. Lutheran’s last loss was to Covenant Christian in the sectional round in 2020.

The teams traded touchdowns early in the game. Adams Central scored on a Jack Hamilton one-yard run before Jackson Willis connected with DeVuan Jones for a 67-yard TD to tie the score.

The Saints then jumped out to a 21-7 lead behind a Willis to LJ Ward 15-yard scoring pass and a Braydon Hall one-yard touchdown run.

The Flying Jets cut it to 21-14 on a Hamilton to Trevor Currie TD pass. Lutheran answered right back on a Willis to Ward 24-yard scoring strike to make it 28-14 at halftime.

The Saints extended their lead to 35-14 in the third quarter on a Willis to Jones 20-yard touchdown.

Hamilton tossed two more TDs to make it 35-28 with 1:24 to play, but Lutheran recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for the victory.

Willis finished 13 of 18 for 226 yards and four touchdowns, while Hall ran for 149 yards on 30 carries.

The 1A game was the first of six championship games in the 51st annual Football State Finals.