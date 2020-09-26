High School Football: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2020 IHSAA football season is unlike any other in state history.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created plenty of obstacles, but administrators and coaches have taken on the challenge guiding the season to week six and the players have provided plenty of highlights.

This Friday saw class 6A second-ranked Brownsburg try to stay undefeated as it hosts seventh-ranked and Hoosiers Crossroads Conference rival Westfield. Plus, there was a full MIC slate and a couple of top ten match-ups in 1A and 2A.

JoJo Gentry has highlights of 14 games on CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.