INDIANAPOLIS – No. 1 versus no. 1 headlined the week six high school football schedule.

The top-ranked team in class 4A, Roncalli hosted the best school in class 3A, Brebeuf.

In class 6A, there was a pair of top ten battles with Westfield hosting Brownsburg and Lawrence North meeting Ben Davis.

Alexa Ross has high school football highlights from across the state on CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.