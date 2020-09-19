High School Football: Week 5

INDIANAPOLIS – The high school football regular season in now officially past the halfway point.

A top three battle of unbeaten schools in class 6A highlighted the week five schedule as top ranked Center Grove hosted third ranked North Central.

Plus, one of the best from the state of Indiana welcomed one of Ohio’s top teams (Cathedral vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier) and it was east versus west in the MIC (Warren Central vs. Ben Davis).

JoJo Gentry had highlights eight games on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.