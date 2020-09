INDIANAPOLIS – Week three of the high school football schedule features a rematch of last year’s class 6A title game as defending champion Carmel visits Center Grove.

There are new number one teams in class 5A and 4A, North Central tries to do something it hasn’t done in over two decades and it’s the battle of Lawrence Township between North and Central.

Dave Griffiths has highlights of 15 games on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.