INDIANAPOLIS – Labor Day weekend is the last weekend without any NFL games until February, but there’s still plenty of college and high school football.

A battle between perennial powerhouses highlights the week three schedule as Chatard and Roncalli meet on the South Side. The Trojans and Royals have combined for 25 state championships.

Lawrence North and Lawrence Central tangle for township bragging rights, while Center Grove, Brownsburg, Hamilton Southeastern and Zionsville all look to stay undefeated.

Chris Widlic has highlights and scores from across central Indiana on the “CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.”