INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season.

Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, while the Crusaders are looking for their first championship in more than 30 years.

6A powers Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern also try to stay perfect and Roncalli and Brebeuf square off in a battle of 4A top ten teams.

Alexa Ross has scores and highlights from across the state on the “CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.”