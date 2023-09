INDIANAPOLIS – The high school football season flipped the calander to September with week 3.

Two of the top small schools in the area met as class 1A No. 1 Lutheran met class 2A No. 1 Triton Central, while two of the best big schools, Center Grove and Carmel hosted interstate powers from Kentucky and Michigan.

Chris Widlic has scores and highlights on the “CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.”