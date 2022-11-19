INDIANAPOLIS – State championship berths were on the line across Indiana on semi-state night.

Center Grove’s dream for its third straight title is still alive as the Trojans take on powerhouse Cathedral, while in the other class 6A semifinal Hamilton Southeastern looks to keep its perfect season going with its first trip to the state finals since 2005.

Whiteland plays in its first semi-state in school history in the 5A tournament.

In 4A, Roncalli renews its rivalry with East Central and Kokomo aims for its first state title game in five years.

Chatard has a chance to add to its state title record by advancing, while Monrovia is on a magical run in the 3A brackets after a 2-7 regular season.

Lutheran and North Decatur fight for a spot in the 1A state championship game.

Alexa Ross has semi-state scores and highlights on the “CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.”

Semi-State Scores

Class 6A

Center Grove 33 Cathedral 10

Carroll 21 Hamilton Southeastern 15

Class 5A

Whiteland 21 Castle 7

Valparaiso 22 Fort Wayne Snider 21 (OT)

Class 4A

East Central 24 Roncalli 21 (OT)

New Prairie 10 Kokomo 9

Class 3A

Chatard 21 West Lafayette 3

Lawrenceburg 35 Monrovia 7

Class 2A

Andrean 48 Bishop Luers 29

Evansville Mater Dei 51 Linton-Stockton 28

Class 1A

Lutheran 28 North Decatur 7

Adams Central 35 North Judson 0