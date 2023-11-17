INDIANAPOLIS – 12 schools will realize their dream this weekend by securing a spot in next week’s state football finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There are 11 semi-state games across Indiana on Friday night with one on Saturday afternoon.

Center Grove (11-1) visiting Ben Davis (11-1) highlights the slate as the Trojans aim for their fourth straight class 6A championship.

Other area schools vying for a berth in the finals are: Westfield (6A), Bloomington South (5A), Decatur Central (5A), New Palestine (4A), Chatard (3A), Southmont (2A), Lutheran (1A) and Sheridan (1A).

Alexa Ross has scores and highlights from the semi-state round on the “CBS4 News at 11 p.m.”

Class 6A

Westfield 31 Crown Point 38 F/2OT

Ben Davis 37 Center Grove 34 F/OT

Class 5A

Snider 28 Merrillville 0 F

Decatur Central 24 Bloomington South 12 F

Class 4A

NorthWood 45 Leo 33 F

East Central 49 New Palestine 0 F

Class 3A

Chatard 42 Knox 14 F

Heritage Hills 23 Gibson Southern 20 F

Class 2A

Bishop Luers 28 Lafayette Central Catholic 7 F

Southmont North Posey, Saturday 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Adams Central 42 North Judson 18 F

Lutheran 56 Sheridan 14 F