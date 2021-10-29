High School Football: Sectional Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS – It was sectional semifinal night of the state football tournament across Indiana. The class 6A bracket kicked off play after having a week off last Friday night.

A rivalry game highlighted this week’s schedule. Hamilton Southeastern beat Fishers in the annual Mudsock Game in September, but who would win the rematch with much more on the line?

FINAL SCORES



Hamilton Southeastern 34 Fishers 0

Westfield 49 Noblesville 6

Center Grove 35 Franklin Central 7

Cathedral 54 Plainfield 7

Roncalli 42 Lebanon 14

Tri-West 35 Ritter 2

Speedway 12 Monrovia 6