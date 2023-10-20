INDIANAPOLIS – The 51st IHSAA Football State Tournament kicked off across the state of Indiana on Friday night.

311 schools will take the field over the next two weeks with the chance to earn one of the 12 berths in the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend.

Classes 5A and 6A have this week off, but classes 1A through 4A began sectional play with first round games.

The top game of the night featured two 9-0 teams as 3A No. 1 Chatard hosted No. 3 Tippecanoe Valley. The Trojans are aiming to add to their record 16 state championships.

