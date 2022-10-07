INDIANAPOLIS – Only two more weeks are left in the high school football regular season.

A pair of unbeatens highlight the week eight schedule. Both Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern look to remain perfect before the two meet in next week’s finale. The Bulldogs host Noblesville, while the Royals hit the road for Franklin Central.

Center Grove and Cathedral are also making a claim as the best team in class 6A. The 6-1 Trojans travel to Lawrence North, while the 5-1 Fighting Irish host Brebeuf for their homecoming.

Alexa Ross has scores and highlights from across the state on the “CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.”