Football Friday Night: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s only two weeks left of the high school football regular season before the playoffs.

Class 5A number one Cathedral looks to make it a perfect 8-0 as the Irish visit class 3A number three and one-loss Brebeuf.

Lawrence North faces their toughest test of the year in top ranked and undefeated Center Grove after a couple of impressive conference wins the last two weeks over Ben Davis and Warren Central.

Plus, Westfield aims to clinch the Hoosier Crossroads championship and a couple of small schools with state title aspirations, Speedway and Lutheran meet on the south side.

Alexa Ross has highlights from across central Indiana on the CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.