Covenant Christian wins first ever state championship after beating South Adams in 1A game

The Covenant Christian Warriors celebrate with the class 1A trophy after winning the first state in any sport in school history. (WTTV Wes Woodward)

INDIANAPOLIS – Covenant Christian won its first state title in any sport topping South Adams 41-40 in a battle of unbeatens in the class 1A championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a dramatic back-and-forth game that came down to a two-point conversion attempt.

The Warriors built a 27-6 halftime lead before the Starfires staged a furious rally in the second half, coming all the way back to take a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

Austin Frazier hit Adrian Terry for a 31-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 34. The Covenant Christian defense stopped South Adams in three plays, giving the ball right back to the Warriors.

They took advantage with a Gage Coffey 34-yard TD run to re-gain the lead.

South Adams marched right down the field, scoring in six plays on a Christian Summersett two-yard touchdown run. Starfires’ head coach Grant Moser decided to go for two and the win, but Summersett was brought down immediately by a pack of Covenant Christian defenders.

The Warriors ran out the clock for their first football title in their first ever state finals appearance.

Covenant Christian was founded in 1995 and didn’t begin playing football until 2014.