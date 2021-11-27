Center Grove finishes second straight perfect season with win over Westfield for 6A title

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second season, Center Grove met Westfield for the 6A state championship and for the second season, the Trojans completed a perfect season with a win over the Shamrocks.

This year wasn’t as easy though.

Center Grove’s Owen Bright intercepted Westfield’s Maximus Webster at the Trojans’ three yard line as the Rocks were driving in for the potential go-ahead score with just over 1:30 to play.

The takeaway preserved the 27-21 win and Center Grove’s 28-game winning streak.

Westfield led 14-13 late in the first half before Tayven Jackson found Harrison Stomps for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 20-14 lead at halftime.

They extended their lead on a Micah Coyle five-yard touchdown. Micah Hauser then scored his third touchdown of the night for the Rocks to make it 27-21 and set up the dramatic finish.

Jackson finished 12 of 14 for 152 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for one score.

Webster was 19 of 33 for 226 yards and that critical interception. He ran it 11 times for 131 more yards.

The title is Center Grove’s fourth state championship in football.