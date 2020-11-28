Center Grove completes perfect year with 6A championship

INDIANAPOLIS – The Center Grove Trojans started the season as the best team in the state. They finished as the best team in the state.

CG completed a perfect 14-0 season beating Westfield 38-14 in the class 6A state championship game Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s the third state football title in school history after winning it all in 2008 and 2015.

The Trojans got off to a fast start behind touchdown runs from Carson Steele and Drew Wheat in the first quarter.

Tayven Jackson connected with Trent Veith for a 73-yard touchdown and Steele added another TD run to make it 28-0 in the second quarter before the Shamrocks were able to respond.

Jackson hit Veith for another TD late in the second and Austin Watson made a 28-yard field goal for a 38-7 halftime lead.

Ben Davis, Carmel, Center Grove and Warren Central have all won two class 6A titles each since the IHSAA expanded football to six classes in 2013.