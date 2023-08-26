In his third year under center for the Irish, there isn’t much that Danny O’Neil hasn’t accomplished. He won a 5A state title in his first year as a starter in 2021, establishing himself as one of the state’s best signal callers in 2022, but as a senior, there’s a little more on his plate.

“Being the guy that was kind of helped along, to now being that guy that helps other kids along, it’s a cool thing to see come to fruition,” O’Neil said.

When the cycle starts anew– and O’Neil becomes the young guy again– he’ll do so under Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Buffaloes have quickly become one of the most talked about college football programs in the country this season.

“It’s a redo. They’re starting from scratch. It’s an opportunity for him to play early in his career,” Cathedral head coach Bill Peebles said. “And obviously, he’s excited about playing for Coach Prime and [Colorado offensive coordinator] Sean Lewis.”

Before making his way to Boulder, O’Neil has lofty goals for his final season with the Irish. He’s already played on the IHSAA’s biggest stage– and he wants to get back there.

“I want to do everything I can in my power to win every Friday night. That’s kind of the standard here,” O’Neil said. “Definitely got a few more things to take care of here before I leave, but once January hits, I’ll just be ready to work every single day.”