Cathedral captures 13th state title topping Zionsville in 5A

The Cathedral Irish captains pose for pictures with the class 5A state championship trophy after beating Zionsville in the final. (WTTV Wes Woodward)

INDIANAPOLIS – Cathedral wrapped up a successful state championship weekend, topping Zionsville 46-28 in class 5A for its 13th state championship in the final high school football game of the year.

The Irish jumped out a 22-0 lead behind a touchdown run and two TD passes from quarterback Nathan McCahill.

The Eagles cut the Cathedral advantage to 29-21 on a Josh Stone to Luke Baumgartner 12-yard scoring strike, but McCahill answered back with scoring passes to David Perry and Camden Jordan.

McCahill broke the 5A title game record for most completions with 27 and tied the mark for TD passes with five. Both Jordan and Baumgartner matched the record for touchdown catches in the 5A final with three.

The Irish finished 13-1 with their only loss coming to class 6A champion, Center Grove. With their 13th state football title, they trail just Chatard (15) for most in IHSAA history.