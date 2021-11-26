Cathedral beats Zionsville in 5A championship rematch

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second straight year, Cathedral met Zionsville for the class 5A state championship and for the second straight year, the Fighting Irish got the best of the Eagles.

Cathedral found the end zone twice in the second half on its way to a 34-14 win and the school’s 14th state football title, one behind all-time leader, Chatard.

Zionsville struck first with a Christian Abney to Trey Firestone 17-yard touchdown, but the Irish responded on its next drive with a Danny O’Neil to Jaron Tibbs seven-yard TD.

The Irish took the lead in the second quarter on a Seth Mencer seven-yard touchdown run and led at halftime, 14-7.

O’Neil threw touchdown passes to Michael Page and Tibbs in the second half and Ben Gomez kicked two field goals to give Cathedral some cushion.

It’s Zionsville’s third runner-up finish after winning titles in 1987 and 1996.