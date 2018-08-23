Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Football
Indy’s LeVante Bellamy ready for NFL Draft
IHSAA names Paul Neidig next Commissioner
Video
Carmel, New Pal, Chatard & Western Boone claim state crowns
IHSAA football sectional pairings released
Indy’s Markese Stepp solid, but No. 9 Irish down USC 30-27
More High School Football Headlines
Top wide receiver, Warren Central product Bell picks Purdue
New Palestine completes undefeated season with 5A crown
Warren finishes perfect season, beats Carmel for 6A crown
Western Boone completes perfect season with 2A championship
Western Boone football players looking to follow fathers’ steps to state title glory
High school football championship week preview
Avon’s Sam Miller kicking down barriers in football
Teammate recalls Andersen’s start at Ben Davis as Vinatieri approaches the Dane’s scoring record
Brownsburg’s Tyrone Griffin returns for final rivalry game vs. Avon after illness left him fighting for his life
Ben Davis’ two-sport powerhouse Dawand Jones a sizable force in football and basketball
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary