High School Football: Semi-States

INDIANAPOLIS – Tickets for next weekend’s state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium were punched on Friday night all across the state of Indiana.

Rematches of last year’s 6A and 5A championship games were still in play. Central Indiana also has a chance to be represented in all six finals for the second straight year.

Semi-State Scores

Class 6A

Center Grove 45 Ben Davis 6

Westfield 48 Merrillville 19

Class 5A

Cathedral 52 New Albany 13

Zionsville 52 Michigan City 21

Class 4A

Mt. Vernon 42 Evansville Memorial 28

Northridge 20 New Prairie 14

Class 3A

Brebeuf 17 Mishawaka Marian 16

Gibson Southern at Tri-West on Saturday at 5:00 pm

Class 2A

Andrean 17 Eastside 14

Evansville Mater Dei 23 Scecina 7

Class 1A

Lutheran 56 Tri 13

Adams Central 42 North Judson 7

Next Week’s State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday

Class 1A at 12:00 pm: Adams Central (13-1) vs. Lutheran (14-0)

Class 3A at 3:30 pm: Brebeuf (12-2) vs. Gibson Southern or Tri-West

Class 5A at 7:00 pm: Zionsville (9-5) vs. Cathedral (13-1)

Saturday

Class 2A at 12:00 pm: Andrean (11-3) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (12-2)

Class 4A at 3:30 pm: Northridge (10-4) vs. Mt. Vernon (13-1)

Class 6A at 7:00 pm: Westfield (12-1) vs. Center Grove (13-0)