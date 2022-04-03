INDIANAPOLIS – Westfield senior guard Braden Smith is the winner of the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball award as voted on by the state’s coaches and media.

Smith is the first Shamrock to receive the honor, finishing his high school career as Westfield’s all-time leader in scoring with 1,629 points and assists with 453. He also spearheaded the charge to the Shamrocks first ever sectional championship.

A Purdue commit, Smith gives the Boilers back-to-back Indiana Mr. Basketball award winners, joining Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst (2021) on the team’s roster. The Gold and Black also received the commitment of the runner-up to Smith, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, just like they did last year’s runner-up to Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn.