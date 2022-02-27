INDIANAPOLIS – Noblesville’s Ashlynn Shade once again proved why she’s one of the best basketball players in the state on Saturday night.

The UCONN-bound junior tied a record with 31 points as she led the Millers to the class 4A championship with a 76-52 win over Franklin at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ava Shoemaker and Reagan Wilson each added 12 points for Noblesville.

The title is the Millers’ second in girls’ basketball. The program made back-to-back finals trips in the late 1980’s, winning it all in ’87.

Noblesville led by 19 after the first half, but the Grizzly Cubs used a 9-0 run to end the third quarter to get back in the game.

Noblesville then dominated the fourth quarter, closing the game on 23-9 charge to claim the championship.

Ashlyn Traylor led Franklin with 18 points.

Forest Park beat Frankton in the class 2A title game, 52-44 in the Eagles’ second finals appearance in three years.

Frankton took a one-point lead late in the game, but the Rangers closed on a 12-3 run.

Amaya Collins led the Eagles with 15 points on five three-pointers.

Girls State Finals

Class A

Tecumseh 60 Lafayette Central Catholic 53

Class 2A

Forest Park 52 Frankton 44

Class 3A

South Bend Washington 93 Silver Creek 35

Class 4A

Noblesville 76 Franklin 52