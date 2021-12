INDIANAPOLIS – With state championship weekend over, attention turns from the gridiron to the hardwood. The high school basketball season is underway in Indiana.

The top-ranked team in class 4A, Cathedral hosted the second-ranked team in 3A, Brebeuf on Friday night, while Westfield hosted Zionsville in a top ten showdown.

Alexa Ross has highlights on the CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.