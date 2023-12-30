INDIANAPOLIS – The end of December is tournament time for high school basketball.

Plenty of invitationals and shootouts on New Year’s weekend. The top-ranked boys’ team in the state, the Fishers Tigers played in the championship of their tournament, while one of the best girls’ teams, the Center Grove Trojans vied for the title in their tourney final.

Plus, North Central High School hosted a full day of hoops in the fourth annual Paul Loggan Memorial Girls and Boys Invitational to honor the Panthers’ late athletic director.

