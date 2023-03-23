INDIANAPOLIS – Schools had one last stop to make before punching their tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the finals of the Boys’ Basketball State Tournament: the semi-state round.
This is the first year of the new two-game format for semi-states with semifinals in the morning and the final at night.
Alexa Ross has scores and highlights from across the state.
Semi-State Scores
Class 4A
Ben Davis 66 Brownsburg 38
Kokomo 58 Penn 57
Class 3A
Guerin Catholic 56 Scottsburg 40
NorthWood 51 Delta 36
Class 2A
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 75 Lewis Cass 58
Linton-Stockton 64 Brownstown Central 56
Class 1A
Lutheran 55 Rock Creek 47
Southwood 64 Marquette Catholic 56