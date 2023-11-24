INDIANAPOLIS – Chatard beat Heritage Hills 35-7 to win the 3A state championship on Friday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The win gives the Trojans 17 football titles, extending their state record. The championship is the school’s second straight and fourth in the last five seasons.

Riley Kinnett, who played this season with a cast after breaking his wrist, scored four straight touchdowns to help Chatard cruise to victory.

His first touchdown was a 24-yard run to put the Trojans up 7-0 in the first quarter. He added two two-yard scores in the second quarter to send Chatard to the locker room up 21-0.

His final touchdown was a 10-yard run to make it 28-0 in the third quarter. The senior running back finished with 158 yards on 25 carries.

Aidan Arteaga connected with Jack Weybright for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 35-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Colin Guy led the Chatard defense with three interceptions, tying the overall state final record set by Zionsville’s Wes Kendall in 1996.

The Trojans are 17-1 in the finals, winning their last 10 straight appearances. Their only loss in the championship round was to NorthWood in 2005 at the RCA Dome.