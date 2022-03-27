INDIANAPOLIS – Cathedral and Beech Grove won state basketball championships Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fighting Irish won the class 4A title, blowing out previously undefeated Chesterton 65-31 in the last game of the day.

Four Cathedral players scored in double figures led by Jarron Tibbs with 15 points. Jaxon Edwards had 14, while Xavier Booker had 13 points and nine rebounds. Tayshawn Comer added 11.

The win is the Irish’s second state basketball championship and first in class 4A. Their first title came in 1998 in class 3A.

Cathedral head coach Jason Delaney also became the first head coach in IHSAA history to lead three different schools to state championships. He won with Waldron in 2004 and Arsenal Tech in 2014.

In the class 3A title game, Beech Grove beat Mishawaka Marian 53-43 for the school’s first boys’ state basketball championship.

Anthony Ball had a double-double for the Hornets with 17 points and 20 rebounds. Cam Brown added 13 points and Jeremiah Tate had 12 points and a state record nine steals.

Providence beat Central Noble 62-49 for the 2A title, while North Daviess topped Lafayette Central Catholic 48-46 in double overtime for the class A championship.